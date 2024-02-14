Short Interest in SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG) Declines By 11.1%

SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,920,000 shares, a decline of 11.1% from the January 15th total of 2,160,000 shares. Currently, 18.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 489,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SurgePays

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in SurgePays during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in SurgePays during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in SurgePays by 340.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 59,075 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 45,675 shares during the period. Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SurgePays in the 2nd quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SurgePays in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.78% of the company’s stock.

SurgePays Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SURG opened at $9.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.65. SurgePays has a twelve month low of $3.88 and a twelve month high of $9.23.

SurgePays Company Profile

SurgePays ( NASDAQ:SURG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $34.16 million for the quarter. SurgePays had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 148.74%.

SurgePays, Inc operates as a technology and telecommunications company. It offers mobile broadband services to consumers. The company's fintech platform utilizes a suite of financial and prepaid products to convert corner stores and bodegas into tech-hubs for underbanked neighborhoods. The company also provides ShockWave, an end-to-end cloud-based Software as a Service offering an Omnichannel customer relationship management, billing system, and carrier integrations to the telecommunication and broadband industry.

