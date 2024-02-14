Short Interest in SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG) Declines By 11.1%

SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,920,000 shares, a decline of 11.1% from the January 15th total of 2,160,000 shares. Currently, 18.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 489,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in SurgePays during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in SurgePays during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in SurgePays by 340.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 59,075 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 45,675 shares during the period. Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SurgePays in the 2nd quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SurgePays in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.78% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:SURG opened at $9.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.65. SurgePays has a twelve month low of $3.88 and a twelve month high of $9.23.
SurgePays, Inc operates as a technology and telecommunications company. It offers mobile broadband services to consumers. The company's fintech platform utilizes a suite of financial and prepaid products to convert corner stores and bodegas into tech-hubs for underbanked neighborhoods. The company also provides ShockWave, an end-to-end cloud-based Software as a Service offering an Omnichannel customer relationship management, billing system, and carrier integrations to the telecommunication and broadband industry.
