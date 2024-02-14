Short Interest in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLMBP) Expands By 481.0%

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLMBP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, an increase of 481.0% from the January 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

SLM Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ SLMBP opened at $71.42 on Wednesday. SLM has a fifty-two week low of $53.20 and a fifty-two week high of $72.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.51.

SLM Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $1.8552 dividend. This represents a $7.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About SLM

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SLM stock. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SLM Co. ( NASDAQ:SLMBP Free Report ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 26,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,000.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

