Short Interest in M-tron Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MPTI) Expands By 44.6%

M-tron Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MPTI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 144,700 shares, an increase of 44.6% from the January 15th total of 100,100 shares. Currently, 6.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

M-tron Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MPTI opened at $37.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.85 million, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.25. M-tron Industries has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $43.41.

Insider Activity

In other M-tron Industries news, President William Arnold Drafts sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 14,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other M-tron Industries news, President William Arnold Drafts sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 14,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Madonna Educational Founda Emg sold 58,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $2,130,928.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 221,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,052,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 208,345 shares of company stock valued at $7,646,355. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of M-tron Industries

M-tron Industries Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPTI. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of M-tron Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,087,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M-tron Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $683,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of M-tron Industries in the fourth quarter worth $443,000. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of M-tron Industries during the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in M-tron Industries in the second quarter valued at about $141,000. 22.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M-tron Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products. The company's products include radio frequency, microwave, and millimeter wave filters; cavity, crystal, ceramic, lumped element, and switched filters; high frequency and performance OCXOs, integrated PLL OCXOs, TCXOs, VCXOs, and low jitter and harsh environment oscillators; crystal resonators, integrated microwave assemblies; and solid-state power amplifier products.

