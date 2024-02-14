Short Interest in InFinT Acquisition Co. (NYSE:IFIN) Rises By 250.0%

InFinT Acquisition Co. (NYSE:IFIN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 250.0% from the January 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

InFinT Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IFIN opened at $11.35 on Wednesday. InFinT Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.50 and a 52 week high of $11.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.26 and its 200 day moving average is $11.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of InFinT Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $961,000. Starboard Value LP lifted its stake in shares of InFinT Acquisition by 13.3% in the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,000,000 after acquiring an additional 58,826 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of InFinT Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $502,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of InFinT Acquisition by 13.3% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 18,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Finally, Sea Otter Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of InFinT Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,071,000. Institutional investors own 55.83% of the company’s stock.

About InFinT Acquisition

InFinT Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on share exchange, and share reconstruction and amalgamation with similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in financial technology sections in North America, Asia, Latin America, Europe, and Israel.

