Short Interest in Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) Drops By 17.7%

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,900 shares, a decline of 17.7% from the January 15th total of 81,300 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 74,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Separately, Brookline Capital Management cut Hepion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HEPA traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.91. 63,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,101. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.33. Hepion Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.49 and a 12 month high of $20.66.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($2.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.68) by ($0.06). Equities research analysts anticipate that Hepion Pharmaceuticals will post -10.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 45.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 27,487 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 151.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 126,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 76,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 26,194 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,984,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,602,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 5,206 shares during the period. 13.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug therapy treatment for chronic liver diseases in the United States. It develops Rencofilstat, a cyclophilin inhibitor that has completed Phase 2a clinical trials to target multiple pathologic pathways involved in the progression of liver disease; and is in phase 2 clinical development for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as preclinical studies of Rencofilstat shows reduction in liver fibrosis, liver inflammation, liver tumor burden, and titers of HBV, HCV, HDV, and HIV-1, and has demonstrated antiviral activities for hepatitis B, C, and D viruses through several mechanisms.

