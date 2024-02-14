Short Interest in Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO) Increases By 22.8%

Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,140,000 shares, an increase of 22.8% from the January 15th total of 5,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FRO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Frontline from $24.40 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Frontline in a report on Thursday, November 30th.

Institutional Trading of Frontline

Frontline Stock Performance

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Frontline by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its holdings in shares of Frontline by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 15,612 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Frontline by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 96,726 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Frontline by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Frontline by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FRO opened at $22.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Frontline has a 1 year low of $13.35 and a 1 year high of $23.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.96. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.09.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The shipping company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.10). Frontline had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 40.09%. The firm had revenue of $232.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Frontline will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Frontline Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Frontline’s payout ratio is 34.29%.

About Frontline

Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

Featured Articles

