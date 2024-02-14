Short Interest in Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO) Increases By 22.8%

Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,140,000 shares, an increase of 22.8% from the January 15th total of 5,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FRO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Frontline from $24.40 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Frontline in a report on Thursday, November 30th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Frontline
Institutional Trading of Frontline
Frontline Stock Performance
NYSE:FRO opened at $22.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Frontline has a 1 year low of $13.35 and a 1 year high of $23.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.96. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.09.
Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The shipping company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.10). Frontline had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 40.09%. The firm had revenue of $232.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Frontline will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Frontline Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Frontline’s payout ratio is 34.29%.
About Frontline
Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.
Featured Articles
