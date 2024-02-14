Short Interest in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Expands By 22.0%

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, an increase of 22.0% from the January 15th total of 1,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 479,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Fomento Económico Mexicano

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 448.6% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 117.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FMX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Citigroup began coverage on Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. HSBC raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.60.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Price Performance

NYSE FMX opened at $140.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.12. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 52 week low of $84.19 and a 52 week high of $143.18.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

