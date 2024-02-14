Short Interest in First Seacoast Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSEA) Expands By 280.0%

First Seacoast Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSEA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, an increase of 280.0% from the January 15th total of 5,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 16,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

First Seacoast Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FSEA opened at $8.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. First Seacoast Bancorp has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $10.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSEA. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in First Seacoast Bancorp by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in First Seacoast Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Seacoast Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in First Seacoast Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First Seacoast Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $191,000. 30.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Seacoast Bancorp

First Seacoast Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First Seacoast Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services for individuals and businesses. The company offers interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

