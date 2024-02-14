Short Interest in China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR) Increases By 21.6%

China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a growth of 21.6% from the January 15th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

China Natural Resources Trading Up 7.8 %

Shares of China Natural Resources stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $0.97. The stock had a trading volume of 658 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,544. China Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $4.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Natural Resources in a report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

About China Natural Resources

China Natural Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of metal properties in the People's Republic of China. It explores for lead, silver, and other nonferrous metals. The company holds interest in the Moruogu Tong mine that covers an area of 7.81 square kilometers located in Bayannaoer City, Inner Mongolia.

