Short Interest in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Decreases By 18.0%

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,010,000 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the January 15th total of 7,330,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of COF opened at $133.53 on Wednesday. Capital One Financial has a 52 week low of $83.93 and a 52 week high of $140.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $130.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.49.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,197,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,147,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,197,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 75,975 shares of company stock valued at $9,622,638 over the last 90 days. 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FFT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COF. Wolfe Research upgraded Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.68.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

