Short Interest in BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Decreases By 17.4%

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,460,000 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the January 15th total of 2,980,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 11.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.57.

BioXcel Therapeutics Stock Up 11.2 %

NASDAQ:BTAI traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.73. 1,562,874 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,794,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.52, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.67. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $33.21.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.43). BioXcel Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 890.63% and a negative net margin of 17,037.44%. The firm had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.84 million. On average, equities analysts predict that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioXcel Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTAI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 205.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 411.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $50,000. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.

