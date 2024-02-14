Short Interest in Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) Rises By 21.4%

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 734,500 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the January 15th total of 605,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Barnes & Noble Education Stock Performance

Shares of BNED traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,779,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.17. Barnes & Noble Education has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $2.52.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative net margin of 6.24% and a negative return on equity of 51.88%. The firm had revenue of $610.38 million for the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BNED has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Barnes & Noble Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $1.25 price target (down from $3.00) on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a research note on Friday, January 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 489.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 15,304 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 12,707 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC grew its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 241.4% in the second quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 23,772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 16,808 shares in the last quarter. 31.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barnes & Noble Education Company Profile

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

