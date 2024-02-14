Short Interest in AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAE) Rises By 40.0%

AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the January 15th total of 500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

AltEnergy Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AEAE traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $11.04. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,860. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.93 and a 200-day moving average of $10.70. AltEnergy Acquisition has a twelve month low of $10.16 and a twelve month high of $11.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 5,238 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 24,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 9,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

AltEnergy Acquisition Company Profile

AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the renewable energy or related clean technology sectors.

