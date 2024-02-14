Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.87% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SHLS. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays raised shares of Shoals Technologies Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

NASDAQ SHLS opened at $15.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.74. Shoals Technologies Group has a 12-month low of $12.11 and a 12-month high of $28.34.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHLS. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle charging applications in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, and wire management solutions.

