Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.66

Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.662 per share by the energy company on Monday, March 25th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th.

Shell has a dividend payout ratio of 33.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Shell to earn $8.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.75 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.8%.

Shell Stock Down 1.1 %

SHEL opened at $63.43 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Shell has a twelve month low of $52.47 and a twelve month high of $68.74. The stock has a market cap of $206.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shell

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.28. Shell had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $80.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shell will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Shell by 96,141.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,370,746 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $818,414,000 after acquiring an additional 14,355,814 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth approximately $677,739,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $658,071,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $549,346,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at $262,275,000. Institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SHEL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,031.33.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

