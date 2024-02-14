SharkNinja (SN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of 0.85 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SharkNinja Stock Down 3.0 %

SharkNinja stock opened at 50.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is 49.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.77. SharkNinja has a 1-year low of 25.84 and a 1-year high of 53.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 57.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SharkNinja

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SharkNinja by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SharkNinja in the third quarter valued at $348,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SharkNinja in the third quarter valued at $533,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SharkNinja in the fourth quarter valued at $583,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in SharkNinja during the third quarter worth $657,000.

About SharkNinja

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, as well as other floorcare products; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters, and bakeware products; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, home environment products, and garment care products.

Further Reading

