Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Position Lifted by White Pine Capital LLC

White Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Shake Shack during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Shake Shack by 217.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $67.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Shake Shack from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Shake Shack in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.16.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $57,878.97. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,901.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,075 shares of company stock valued at $80,852 in the last ninety days. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SHAK traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.34. 76,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,169. Shake Shack Inc. has a one year low of $52.01 and a one year high of $81.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 1,940.24 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.12.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

