ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Shares Down 3%

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $786.14 and last traded at $788.44. 643,153 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 1,200,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $812.94.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $660.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $657.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $765.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $862.00 to $896.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $750.93.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $729.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $637.89. The company has a market cap of $160.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.85%. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.06, for a total transaction of $1,402,002.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,373.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 91 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.00, for a total value of $59,514.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,821,356. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,795 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.06, for a total transaction of $1,402,002.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,373.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,377 shares of company stock worth $6,476,979. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOW. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

