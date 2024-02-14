Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Feb 14th, 2024

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRBGet Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,590,000 shares, a decline of 11.2% from the January 15th total of 17,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Seres Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MCRB

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seres Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Seres Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of MCRB opened at $1.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.97. Seres Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $6.87.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics company, develop microbiome therapeutics to treat the modulation of the colonic microbiome. It develops a novel class of biological drugs that are designed to treat by modulating the microbiome to restore health by repairing the function of a disrupted microbiome to a non-disease state.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.