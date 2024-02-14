Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Acquired by Valley Wealth Managers Inc.

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 542 shares during the quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Sempra by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,459,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,997,728,000 after buying an additional 2,843,930 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Sempra by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,502,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,548,247,000 after purchasing an additional 83,368 shares during the period. Newport Trust Company LLC boosted its position in Sempra by 104.0% during the third quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 14,416,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $980,756,000 after purchasing an additional 7,348,746 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Sempra by 84.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,987,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $679,440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562,759 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sempra during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,000,291,000. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $69.34 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.72. Sempra has a one year low of $63.75 and a one year high of $80.15.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 34,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $2,421,677.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2 shares in the company, valued at $141.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Sempra from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Sempra in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.50 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Sempra from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.83.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

