Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SRE. BMO Capital Markets raised Sempra from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Sempra from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sempra from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Sempra in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $81.50 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $81.83.

Get Sempra alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Sempra

Sempra Trading Down 1.9 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

SRE stock opened at $69.34 on Friday. Sempra has a 1-year low of $63.75 and a 1-year high of $80.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $43.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.78.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 34,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $2,421,677.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sempra

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRE. WFA of San Diego LLC boosted its position in Sempra by 29.9% during the third quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its position in Sempra by 100.0% during the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 68,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after purchasing an additional 34,348 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in Sempra by 93.7% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in Sempra by 114.4% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 32,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 17,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Sempra by 94.2% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 186,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,264,000 after purchasing an additional 90,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

About Sempra

(Get Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.