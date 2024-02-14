Select Medical Holdings Co. Expected to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share (NYSE:SEM)

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Select Medical in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 7th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now anticipates that the health services provider will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.69. The consensus estimate for Select Medical’s current full-year earnings is $1.95 per share.

Get Select Medical alerts:

SEM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Select Medical in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Select Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Select Medical in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Select Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

Select Medical Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SEM opened at $26.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.35. Select Medical has a 52 week low of $21.28 and a 52 week high of $33.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Select Medical news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 100,000 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $2,663,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 6,839,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,140,358.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 6,789,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,531,368. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $2,663,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 6,839,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,140,358.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 250,000 shares of company stock worth $6,463,000 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Select Medical

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Select Medical by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,478,832 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $35,478,000 after buying an additional 11,231 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Select Medical by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,542 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 18,949 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Select Medical by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 284,568 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,827,000 after buying an additional 17,762 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Select Medical by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 91,360 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,192,000 after buying an additional 11,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Select Medical by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,575,139 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $445,617,000 after buying an additional 762,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, The Rehabilitation Hospital, The Outpatient Rehabilitation, and The Concentra.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.