Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) versus Osisko Mining (OTCMKTS:OBNNF) Critical Survey

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA – Get Free Report) and Osisko Mining (OTCMKTS:OBNNF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Seabridge Gold and Osisko Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seabridge Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00 Osisko Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seabridge Gold N/A -4.25% -2.61% Osisko Mining N/A -1.63% -1.26%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.3% of Seabridge Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 12.8% of Seabridge Gold shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seabridge Gold N/A N/A -$5.69 million ($0.30) -31.43 Osisko Mining N/A N/A -$4.49 million $0.42 4.35

Seabridge Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Osisko Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Osisko Mining beats Seabridge Gold on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project situated in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory. The company was formerly known as Seabridge Resources Inc. and changed its name to Seabridge Gold Inc. in June 2002. Seabridge Gold Inc. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Osisko Mining

Osisko Mining Inc., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is its 100% interest in the Windfall Lake property that consists of 286 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,523 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Québec. It also holds 100% interest in the Quévillon Osborne-Bell property, which includes the Osborne-Bell Gold deposit, comprising 2,621 claims covering an area of approximately 140,207 hectares located in the Lebel-sur-Quévillon area of Québec; and holds 100% interest in the Urban-Barry property that consists of 1372 individual claims covering an area of approximately 74,135 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Québec. The company was formerly known as Oban Mining Corporation and changed its name to Osisko Mining Inc. in June 2016. Osisko Mining Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

