Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Position Decreased by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHZ. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 57.6% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of SCHZ opened at $45.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.18. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.05 and a twelve month high of $47.47.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

