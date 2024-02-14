Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK) Shares Sold by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Free Report) by 79.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,615 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the second quarter worth $52,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 138.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

SCHK stock opened at $47.75 on Wednesday. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a 52-week low of $36.77 and a 52-week high of $48.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Profile

The Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Schwab 1000 index, a proprietary market-cap-weighted index that includes 1,000 of the largest US-listed stocks. SCHK was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

