Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Short Interest Down 11.2% in January

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,480,000 shares, a decline of 11.2% from the January 15th total of 6,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 752,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.3 days.

Schrödinger Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of SDGR opened at $27.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.03. Schrödinger has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $59.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.46 and a beta of 1.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 1,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $33,197.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,317. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 1,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $33,197.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,317. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Kenneth Patrick Lorton sold 901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total transaction of $25,489.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,032,217.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,651 shares of company stock worth $102,395. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Schrödinger

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SDGR. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 1.0% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 113,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,682,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 66.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Schrödinger by 11.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. 81.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SDGR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a report on Friday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schrödinger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.38.

About Schrödinger

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

