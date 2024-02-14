Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Trading Down 2.2%

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.27 and last traded at $6.33. Approximately 166,307 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 4,783,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.47.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised Sana Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.25.

In related news, Director Robert Nelsen acquired 1,818,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $9,999,995.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,446,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,453,121. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 34.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 7.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 17,543 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 6.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 5,518 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 8.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,470,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,451,000 after acquiring an additional 500,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Sana Biotechnology during the first quarter worth $86,000. 68.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

