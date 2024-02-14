Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Shares Gap Up to $35.47

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $35.47, but opened at $36.28. Samsara shares last traded at $36.04, with a volume of 787,614 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on IOT. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Samsara from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Samsara from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Samsara from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Samsara from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Samsara from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.56.

Get Samsara alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IOT

Samsara Trading Down 5.3 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.39.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $237.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.36 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 18.88% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. Research analysts anticipate that Samsara Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Samsara news, insider John Bicket sold 79,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $2,490,387.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,912. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Samsara news, major shareholder Horowitz Lsv Fund I. Andreessen sold 270,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total value of $9,599,240.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Bicket sold 79,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $2,490,387.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,001,260 shares of company stock worth $64,931,221 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Samsara by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 10,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Samsara by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Samsara by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Samsara by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in Samsara by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 66,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.47% of the company’s stock.

About Samsara

(Get Free Report)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.