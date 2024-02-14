Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Banco de Sabadell S.A

Banco de Sabadell S.A grew its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 13.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,489 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.5% in the third quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% in the third quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 4.8% in the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 3.0% in the third quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% in the third quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Salesforce from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Mizuho raised their target price on Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.03.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.62, for a total value of $4,329,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,506,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,898,149,630.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.11, for a total value of $2,231,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,147,872.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.62, for a total value of $4,329,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,506,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,898,149,630.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,423,178 shares of company stock valued at $377,258,575. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

CRM traded up $5.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $286.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,334,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,974,437. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $269.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.65 and a 12 month high of $295.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.28.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

