Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $103.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.89 million. Safehold had a negative return on equity of 0.28% and a negative net margin of 63.25%. Safehold’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($6.00) earnings per share.

Safehold Trading Down 5.8 %

NYSE:SAFE opened at $19.62 on Wednesday. Safehold has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $33.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.88. The company has a current ratio of 38.91, a quick ratio of 38.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.46.

Get Safehold alerts:

Safehold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.177 dividend. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Safehold’s payout ratio is -9.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on SAFE shares. JMP Securities started coverage on Safehold in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Safehold in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Safehold from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Safehold from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Safehold from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Safehold

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Safehold

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Safehold by 15.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Safehold by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 187,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Safehold by 28.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Safehold during the first quarter worth about $1,099,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Safehold by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 3,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

About Safehold

(Get Free Report)

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.