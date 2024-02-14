Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics Price Performance

Safeguard Scientifics has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $3.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 28.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 4,003 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,815 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 32,504.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 128,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 128,391 shares during the period. Clayton Partners LLC increased its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 143,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 19,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC raised its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 5.6% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 172,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 9,151 shares during the period. 44.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Safeguard Scientifics

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

Featured Stories

