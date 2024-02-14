Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) Declares $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the shipping company on Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.

Safe Bulkers has a payout ratio of 27.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Safe Bulkers to earn $0.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.3%.

Safe Bulkers Trading Up 1.4 %

SB stock opened at $4.25 on Wednesday. Safe Bulkers has a 12-month low of $2.97 and a 12-month high of $4.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.98 and its 200 day moving average is $3.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $474.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Safe Bulkers

Safe Bulkers ( NYSE:SB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The shipping company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 27.20%. The business had revenue of $82.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Safe Bulkers will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SB. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. GTS Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 18,242 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,565 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 50.0% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 22,464 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 7,485 shares during the period. 20.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Safe Bulkers

Safe Bulkers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. The company has a fleet of 46 drybulk vessels having an aggregate carrying capacity of 4.6 million deadweight tons.

