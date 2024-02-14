Ryder System (NYSE:R) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.550-1.800 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.680. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Ryder System also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 11.500-12.500 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research lowered Ryder System from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ryder System from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com raised Ryder System from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on Ryder System from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $110.33.

Ryder System Stock Performance

R stock opened at $118.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.80. Ryder System has a 1-year low of $76.15 and a 1-year high of $119.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.41.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ryder System will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.87%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert D. Fatovic sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total value of $1,065,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,571,964.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryder System

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in R. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ryder System by 2,716.7% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ryder System during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ryder System by 175.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 732 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Ryder System during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Ryder System during the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website.

Further Reading

