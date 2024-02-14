Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ RUSHA traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.75. 122,060 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,830. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.01. Rush Enterprises has a 52-week low of $33.37 and a 52-week high of $50.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.38 and its 200-day moving average is $42.24.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RUSHA shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 1st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday.

In other news, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 85,128 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total transaction of $3,454,494.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,067,169.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 1,500,000 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $65,340,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 743,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,400,320.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 85,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total transaction of $3,454,494.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,067,169.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RUSHA. Comerica Bank grew its position in Rush Enterprises by 66,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 543.8% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Rush Enterprises by 37.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Rush Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, and Blue Bird.

