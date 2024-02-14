Royal Bank of Canada Initiates Coverage on Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.31% from the stock’s previous close.

ENPH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Enphase Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $98.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.66.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Enphase Energy

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $123.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.48. Enphase Energy has a fifty-two week low of $73.49 and a fifty-two week high of $231.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.80.

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman acquired 1,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $90.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,877.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,272,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,773,913.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman purchased 1,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $90.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,877.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,272,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,773,913.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 24,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total transaction of $2,928,528.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at $376,964.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Enphase Energy by 326.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 160,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,857,000 after purchasing an additional 122,735 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Enphase Energy by 8.2% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 141,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,013,000 after purchasing an additional 10,729 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Enphase Energy by 164.5% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 355,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,751,000 after purchasing an additional 221,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in Enphase Energy by 2.4% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 25,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 71.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.