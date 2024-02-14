Royal Bank of Canada Increases Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target to $17.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.05% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LYFT. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Lyft in a report on Wednesday. Nomura downgraded Lyft from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and increased their target price for the company from $11.70 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, December 29th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Lyft from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lyft from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Lyft from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lyft currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.08.

Get Lyft alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on LYFT

Lyft Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of Lyft stock traded up $3.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.03. 58,447,384 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,223,795. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Lyft has a 1 year low of $7.85 and a 1 year high of $16.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.78.

In other Lyft news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 18,575 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $230,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 301,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,739,592. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 18,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $230,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 301,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,739,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Kristin Sverchek sold 5,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $80,273.04. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 639,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,057,019.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 287,972 shares of company stock valued at $4,128,245 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lyft

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,672 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Lyft by 26.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,753 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft during the first quarter worth $731,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 8.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 12,200 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

About Lyft

(Get Free Report)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.