Royal Bank of Canada Boosts SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Price Target to $72.00

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.56.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on SSNC

SS&C Technologies Stock Up 4.0 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ:SSNC traded up $2.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.56. The stock had a trading volume of 467,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,379. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.36. The company has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 1.46. SS&C Technologies has a twelve month low of $46.61 and a twelve month high of $63.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSNC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 482.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,727,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,514,000 after buying an additional 3,088,224 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $168,860,000. Shapiro Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $118,298,000. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $121,640,000. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $103,226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.