Roth Capital Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital reduced their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for A-Mark Precious Metals in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 7th. Roth Capital analyst A. Scutt now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $6.39 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.83. The consensus estimate for A-Mark Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $5.85 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

A-Mark Precious Metals Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMRK opened at $25.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $593.87 million, a P/E ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.01. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 1 year low of $23.14 and a 1 year high of $42.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.46.

A-Mark Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.74%.

Institutional Trading of A-Mark Precious Metals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 3.4% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 3.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 4.3% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 67.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

