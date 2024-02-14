Rollins Financial Takes Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Rollins Financial purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,219 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,511,828,000 after purchasing an additional 353,253 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,280,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,666,137,000 after buying an additional 289,064 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,819,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,591,320,000 after buying an additional 4,002,359 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Arista Networks by 162.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,549,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $673,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,112,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $856,254,000 after purchasing an additional 91,829 shares during the period. 67.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 2,831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.56, for a total value of $610,250.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144 shares in the company, valued at $31,040.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 2,831 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.56, for a total value of $610,250.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,040.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.29, for a total transaction of $262,924.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,051 shares in the company, valued at $19,598,852.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,534 shares of company stock worth $39,460,343 over the last 90 days. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ANET shares. Melius raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $274.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $225.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.17.

Arista Networks Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE ANET opened at $269.00 on Wednesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.68 and a 1 year high of $292.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $248.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.81. The company has a market cap of $83.69 billion, a PE ratio of 40.41, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.13.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.62% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

