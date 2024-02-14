Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.61.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ROKU. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Roku from a “market perform” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Roku from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Roku from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of Roku
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Roku by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Roku by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Roku by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Roku by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Roku by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.
Roku Stock Performance
ROKU stock opened at $89.94 on Friday. Roku has a 52-week low of $51.62 and a 52-week high of $108.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.90. The company has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.58 and a beta of 1.80.
About Roku
Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.
