Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) Shares Sold by StepStone Group LP

StepStone Group LP trimmed its holdings in Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,206,916 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,995,180 shares during the quarter. Rocket Lab USA makes up approximately 7.8% of StepStone Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. StepStone Group LP’s holdings in Rocket Lab USA were worth $35,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 490.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 800,962 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,447,000 after acquiring an additional 665,221 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the first quarter valued at $119,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 165.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,444,486 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017,797 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the first quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 5.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 426,519 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after acquiring an additional 23,677 shares in the last quarter. 54.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rocket Lab USA alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 19,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total transaction of $86,715.78. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 505,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,256,523.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 19,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total transaction of $86,715.78. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 505,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,256,523.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 57,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total transaction of $257,435.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,509,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,731,772.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RKLB. KeyCorp began coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rocket Lab USA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Rocket Lab USA

Rocket Lab USA Price Performance

RKLB stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,512,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,266,915. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.62 and a 12-month high of $8.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.01.

Rocket Lab USA Profile

(Free Report)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RKLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Lab USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Lab USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.