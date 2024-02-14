Robert A. Bedinghaus Buys 1,000 Shares of LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) Stock

LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Free Report) Director Robert A. Bedinghaus bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.36 per share, with a total value of $14,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,533 shares in the company, valued at $682,573.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
LCNB Price Performance
NASDAQ LCNB opened at $13.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $151.45 million, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. LCNB Corp. has a 52-week low of $12.78 and a 52-week high of $18.82.
LCNB Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This is a boost from LCNB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. LCNB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.19%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.
LCNB Company Profile
LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW and money market deposits, as well as individual retirement accounts and time certificates. The company's loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, and small business administration loans; and residential mortgage loans that consists of loans for purchasing or refinancing personal residences, home equity lines of credit, and loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages.
