Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,392,566 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 28,206 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $110,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $580,568,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 167.5% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,193,422,000 after purchasing an additional 19,260,000 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,108.6% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,683,867 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $721,301,000 after purchasing an additional 14,386,205 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 104.0% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 500,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $15,850,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $178,126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.90.

Shares of UBER opened at $68.98 on Wednesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.22 and a 12-month high of $73.05. The stock has a market cap of $141.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.21, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.13.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

