Reviewing Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY) and Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX)

Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY – Get Free Report) and Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Thule Group AB (publ) and Six Flags Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Thule Group AB (publ) alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thule Group AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A Six Flags Entertainment 5.29% -9.18% 3.28%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.0% of Six Flags Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Six Flags Entertainment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thule Group AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Six Flags Entertainment $1.36 billion 1.54 $108.93 million $0.89 28.08

This table compares Thule Group AB (publ) and Six Flags Entertainment’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Six Flags Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than Thule Group AB (publ).

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Thule Group AB (publ) and Six Flags Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Thule Group AB (publ) 0 0 1 0 3.00 Six Flags Entertainment 2 3 7 0 2.42

Six Flags Entertainment has a consensus price target of $27.92, suggesting a potential upside of 11.71%. Given Six Flags Entertainment’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Six Flags Entertainment is more favorable than Thule Group AB (publ).

Summary

Six Flags Entertainment beats Thule Group AB (publ) on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Thule Group AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

Thule Group AB (publ) operates as a sports and outdoor company in Sweden and internationally. The company offers roof racks, roof boxes, and carriers for transporting cycling, water, and winter sports equipment; rooftop tents mounted on a car; awnings, bike carriers, and tents for RVs and caravans; bike trailers, child bike seats, and strollers; luggage, backpacks, and laptop and sport bags; and hiking backpacks, camera bags, and cases for consumer electronics. It sells its products under the Thule and Case Logic brands. Thule Group AB (publ) was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Malmö, Sweden.

About Six Flags Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks. It operates parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company was formerly known as Six Flags, Inc. and changed its name to Six Flags Entertainment Corporation in April 2010. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation was founded in 1961 and is based in Arlington, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Thule Group AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thule Group AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.