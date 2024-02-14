Reviewing Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) and Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN)

Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX – Get Free Report) and Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Foresight Autonomous has a beta of 2.13, meaning that its stock price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clearwater Analytics has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.8% of Foresight Autonomous shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.1% of Clearwater Analytics shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.6% of Foresight Autonomous shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Clearwater Analytics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Foresight Autonomous 0 0 0 0 N/A Clearwater Analytics 1 2 8 0 2.64

This is a summary of current ratings for Foresight Autonomous and Clearwater Analytics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Clearwater Analytics has a consensus target price of $21.75, indicating a potential upside of 14.59%. Given Clearwater Analytics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Clearwater Analytics is more favorable than Foresight Autonomous.

Profitability

This table compares Foresight Autonomous and Clearwater Analytics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Foresight Autonomous N/A -85.42% -73.27% Clearwater Analytics -5.71% 0.08% 0.06%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Foresight Autonomous and Clearwater Analytics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Foresight Autonomous $550,000.00 20.68 -$21.68 million N/A N/A Clearwater Analytics $303.43 million 15.25 -$7.97 million ($0.11) -172.55

Clearwater Analytics has higher revenue and earnings than Foresight Autonomous.

Summary

Clearwater Analytics beats Foresight Autonomous on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Foresight Autonomous

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd., a technology company, engages in development of smart multi-spectral 3D vision software solutions and cellular-based applications for the automotive industry in Israel and internationally. The company develops in-line-of-sight vision solutions and beyond-line-of-site accident-prevention solutions. It offers QuadSight automotive vision solution, a four-camera multi-spectral vision solution that combines two sets of stereoscopic infrared and visible-light cameras for obstacle detection; DynamiCal, an automatic calibration software solution to ensure that stereo cameras remain calibrated to create accurate and continuous 3D depth perception; and ScaleCam, a separated stereo camera solution. The company also provides Percept3D, a 3D point cloud solution that provides 3D raw data for obstacle detection, terrain analysis, and autonomous vehicle sensor fusion; and Mono2Stereo, a solution that enhances existing vision sensor systems by using software-based algorithms to create a 3D perception stereo vision solution. In addition, it offers Eye-Net Protect, a cellular-based V2X solution that provides real-time pre-collision alerts to road users, such as pedestrians, cyclists, scooter drivers, etc. by using smartphones. The company's solutions are also used in defense, autonomous vehicles, and agriculture and heavy industrial equipment. It has a strategic cooperation agreement with FLIR Systems, Inc. to develop, market, and distribute the QuadSight vision system. The company was formerly known as Asia Development (A.D.B.M.) Ltd. and changed its name to Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. in January 2016. Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally. It offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions. The company's Clearwater Prism SaaS-based data and reporting platform for investment data delivers a range of product modules, including Prism reporting and statements, Prism connectors, Prism data ops, and Prism managed services. It also provides portfolio management and order management, performance, unit-linked funds, and full trade life cycle, as well as provides modular front, middle and back-office solution to investment managers, private banks, and insurers. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.

