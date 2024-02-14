Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target Lowered to $90.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) had its target price dropped by Royal Bank of Canada from $91.00 to $90.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.94% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on QSR. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.67.

NYSE:QSR traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.31. 292,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,350,033. Restaurant Brands International has a 12 month low of $59.99 and a 12 month high of $79.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.59 and a 200 day moving average of $71.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman J Patrick Doyle sold 40,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.97, for a total transaction of $2,853,586.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 62,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,373,334.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Duncan Fulton sold 1,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.23, for a total value of $89,194.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,385.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman J Patrick Doyle sold 40,783 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.97, for a total transaction of $2,853,586.51. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 62,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,373,334.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,657 shares of company stock valued at $5,430,934 in the last ninety days. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QSR. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter worth $400,702,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,012,659 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,876,109,000 after buying an additional 3,971,774 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth $243,551,000. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1,905.4% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,294,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $177,851,000 after buying an additional 2,179,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 222.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,957,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $126,580,000 after buying an additional 1,349,590 shares in the last quarter.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

