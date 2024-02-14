Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target Lowered to $90.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Feb 14th, 2024

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSRGet Free Report) (TSE:QSR) had its target price dropped by Royal Bank of Canada from $91.00 to $90.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.94% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on QSR. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on QSR

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

NYSE:QSR traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.31. 292,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,350,033. Restaurant Brands International has a 12 month low of $59.99 and a 12 month high of $79.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.59 and a 200 day moving average of $71.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSRGet Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Restaurant Brands International

In other news, Chairman J Patrick Doyle sold 40,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.97, for a total transaction of $2,853,586.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 62,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,373,334.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Duncan Fulton sold 1,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.23, for a total value of $89,194.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,385.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman J Patrick Doyle sold 40,783 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.97, for a total transaction of $2,853,586.51. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 62,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,373,334.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,657 shares of company stock valued at $5,430,934 in the last ninety days. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QSR. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter worth $400,702,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,012,659 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,876,109,000 after buying an additional 3,971,774 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth $243,551,000. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1,905.4% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,294,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $177,851,000 after buying an additional 2,179,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 222.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,957,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $126,580,000 after buying an additional 1,349,590 shares in the last quarter.

About Restaurant Brands International

(Get Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR)

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.