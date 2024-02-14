Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.58

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSRGet Free Report) (TSE:QSR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.58 per share by the restaurant operator on Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

Restaurant Brands International has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Restaurant Brands International has a payout ratio of 56.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Restaurant Brands International to earn $3.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.9%.

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $74.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.41. Restaurant Brands International has a twelve month low of $59.99 and a twelve month high of $79.94.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSRGet Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 32.72%. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Chairman J Patrick Doyle sold 40,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.97, for a total transaction of $2,853,586.51. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 62,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,373,334.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Duncan Fulton sold 1,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.23, for a total transaction of $89,194.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,385.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman J Patrick Doyle sold 40,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.97, for a total value of $2,853,586.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 62,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,373,334.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,657 shares of company stock worth $5,430,934. 1.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of QSR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 263.4% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 970.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter valued at $97,000.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC reduced their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.56.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

