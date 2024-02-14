Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.28-$0.38 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.46-$1.51 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.55 billion. Resideo Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.480-1.880 EPS.

Resideo Technologies Trading Up 15.6 %

NYSE:REZI traded up $2.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.75. The stock had a trading volume of 259,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,775. Resideo Technologies has a one year low of $14.19 and a one year high of $20.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.61 and a 200 day moving average of $16.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.14. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Resideo Technologies’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Resideo Technologies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Phillip L. Theodore sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.45, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 149,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,465,114.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Resideo Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,889,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918,450 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $23,760,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,544,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,349,000 after acquiring an additional 606,012 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,677,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,600,000 after acquiring an additional 326,608 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $5,681,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

