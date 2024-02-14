Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Resideo Technologies Trading Up 17.0 %

Resideo Technologies stock traded up $2.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.99. 373,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,179. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 2.09. Resideo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $14.19 and a fifty-two week high of $20.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Resideo Technologies

In other Resideo Technologies news, insider Phillip L. Theodore sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.45, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,465,114.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Resideo Technologies

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 22.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 362,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,645,000 after purchasing an additional 67,123 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 16.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 159,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 22,859 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 3.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 145,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,418 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 42,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 78,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 28,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

