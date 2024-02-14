Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Shares Sold by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp trimmed its position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,487 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp owned 0.12% of Resideo Technologies worth $2,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Resideo Technologies by 23.7% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,815,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,087,000 after purchasing an additional 921,631 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Resideo Technologies by 14.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 77,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 9,517 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Resideo Technologies by 36.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 19,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,224 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Resideo Technologies by 5.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,386,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,910,000 after purchasing an additional 76,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. lifted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 14.5% in the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 12,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Resideo Technologies

In other Resideo Technologies news, insider Phillip L. Theodore sold 20,000 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.45, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 149,855 shares in the company, valued at $2,465,114.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of REZI traded up $3.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.08. 412,834 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 650,179. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.78. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.19 and a 12 month high of $20.16.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.14. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Resideo Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th.

Resideo Technologies Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

